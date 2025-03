REVEALED: Incoming Chelsea signing Denner has family at Arsenal

Chelsea's imminent signing Denner Evangelista is a cousin of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Corinthians wing-back, 17, is set to join Chelsea next year when he turns 18.

The deal is worth a fee rising to €15m including bonuses.

Corinthians will also retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause for Denner, who is a Brazil U21 international.

Gabriel, 27, has been with Arsenal since 2020.