Leeds rival Chelsea for Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale

Leeds United are interested in Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international left Arsenal last summer for Saints, where he has been outstanding in a struggling team.

Ramsdale is unlikely to go down with Southampton should they be relegated.

Instead, he is set to leave for a Premier League rival, with Chelsea mentioned as a potential destination.

TBR Football transfer journalist Graeme Bailey is also reporting that Leeds United have the 26-year-old goalkeeper on their radar.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, and they have a good chances of playing in the Premier League next season.

Ramsdale's contract with Southampton runs until the summer of 2028.