Arsenal, Villa threaten Chelsea plans for Subiabre

Chelsea face competition for River Plate winger Ian Subiabre.

The teen was linked with Chelsea last week.

And it's now emerged that Arsenal, West Ham, Aston Villa, Benfica and Villarreal are also keen on Subiabre, says AS.

Chelsea are readying an offer for the teen with the aim of buying Subiabre and immediately adding him to the senior squad for next season.

Subiabre has a contract with River Plate that runs through 2026.

Chelsea hope to do business for around £20m.