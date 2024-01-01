Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury
Carrasco: Why Felix struggled at Atletico Madrid

REVEALED: Haaland told Arteta to "stay humble" after late Man City equaliser

Haaland tells Arteta to "stay humble" after late equalizer
Haaland tells Arteta to "stay humble" after late equalizerAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland provoked Mikel Arteta with a two-word message during a fiery full-time interaction after one of the most dramatic games so far this season.

Arsenal thought they were heading top of the Premier League table but were denied when John Stones produced a 97th-minute equaliser to rescue a point which sparked fury from the Arsenal side. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland was seen patting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the back telling him to, “Stay humble, eh, stay humble.” 

Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus immediately confronted the Norwegian as tensions flared saying: "Come, come why you saying, you talking.” 

Haaland was clearly in no mood to calm down and said, “Talking about what? I wasn’t talking f*****g clown.” as he pushed Jesus away, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Ben White stepping in to cool the confrontation. 

Haaland netted his 100th goal for City which was drowned out by the drama that Bernando Silva only added to after the game. 

“There was only one team that came to play football. The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately," he told TNT Sports. 

“We’re not happy as we wanted the three points, but personally I’m happy with the way we came to play and faced the game. I’m glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.” 

Arsenal were laughed at for their time-wasting tactics which only added time at the end for City to grab a late goal. Arteta said he is happy with his side's performance however, especially after going down to 10 men. 

“I'm so proud of the team. We played the game in a difficult context against the best team in the world,' he said.  

“It's already a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It's unbelievable what we have done.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautArteta MikelGabriel JesusGrealish JackArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today
Quinn says Man City attacker Grealish "makes it all look so easy" after Arsenal comeback
An Arsenal team Graham would be proud of? Why Man City should be wary of the new hard-to-beat Gunners