REVEALED: Haaland told Arteta to "stay humble" after late Man City equaliser

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland provoked Mikel Arteta with a two-word message during a fiery full-time interaction after one of the most dramatic games so far this season.

Arsenal thought they were heading top of the Premier League table but were denied when John Stones produced a 97th-minute equaliser to rescue a point which sparked fury from the Arsenal side.

Haaland was seen patting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the back telling him to, “Stay humble, eh, stay humble.”

Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus immediately confronted the Norwegian as tensions flared saying: "Come, come why you saying, you talking.”

Haaland was clearly in no mood to calm down and said, “Talking about what? I wasn’t talking f*****g clown.” as he pushed Jesus away, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Ben White stepping in to cool the confrontation.

Haaland netted his 100th goal for City which was drowned out by the drama that Bernando Silva only added to after the game.

“There was only one team that came to play football. The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately," he told TNT Sports.

“We’re not happy as we wanted the three points, but personally I’m happy with the way we came to play and faced the game. I’m glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.”

Arsenal were laughed at for their time-wasting tactics which only added time at the end for City to grab a late goal. Arteta said he is happy with his side's performance however, especially after going down to 10 men.

“I'm so proud of the team. We played the game in a difficult context against the best team in the world,' he said.

“It's already a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It's unbelievable what we have done.”