Quinn says Man City attacker Grealish "makes it all look so easy" after Arsenal comeback

Quinn says Grealish "makes it all look so easy" after Arsenal comeback

Former Manchester City striker Niall Quinn praised Jack Grealish for his impact after being subbed on late into what was a tense game against Arsenal on Sunday.

In an eventful game between the top two at the Etihad Stadium which ended 2-2, Quinn says Grealish was the man to change the course of the match.

Quinn said, “He kind of kids the defender into lunging at him and I was hoping that something would come from him. The goal came from him because he gets in and he’s clever enough to whip it back to the penalty spot for Kovacic to have the shot and Stones eventually scores."

City scored a late equaliser against the Gunners thanks to a John Stones finish which was originally set up by Grealish.

“Once Grealish came on, you could see Arsenal worrying a little bit, there were two or three big moments before the goal. Unfortunately, he got his place back in the England side and scored against Ireland a couple of weeks ago.

“He still retains that craft that when the ball goes to him, it flows – his body movement and drop of the shoulder.He doesn’t do it at incredible pace, he’s a craftsman. When he’s doing what he does best, I don’t think there’s anyone better. I love watching him.”