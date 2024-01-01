5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today

Arsenal travel to the Etihad this Sunday in a game that is crucial in the title race this season, here are 5 talking points ahead of what is a huge game.

WILL ERLING HAALAND'S SCORING SPREE CONTINUE?

The Norwegian has scored nine goals in four Premier League games with his latest against Brentford which broke a 13-year-old Wayne Rooney record for Manchester United in 2011/12.

The 24-year-old is also on a total of 99 goals in just 103 appearances for the club across all competitions and a strike against Arsenal would see him become a centurion for the Citizens.

Haaland has played 6 games against Arsenal and has 2 goals and 2 assists which is relatively low for the striker. He has one final game to match Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning record for the least games taken to score 100 goals - with Sunday set to be his 105th appearance which should motivate him ahead of the game even more.

WILL ARSENAL MISS THEIR CAPTAIN?

Martin Odegaard is hoping to be back in eight weeks after his ankle injury blow with a Christmas return seeming likely. The Gunners fared well without him against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby but there is a feeling that without their captain the Arsenal side could fall apart against a team like City.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side only managed a single goal against Tottenham after a set piece, then failed to score against Italians Atalanta in the Champions League in mid-week which suggests that the creative side of the team has been washed away with the Norwegian sat watching from the sidelines.

This could prove fatal against a strong City defence which will be locked tight this weekend as without a midfielder with a key to unlock it means Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to keep a clean sheet.

WILL THE RESULT BE DECISIVE IN THE TITLE RACE?

It is too early to say if this game will decide the title but 3 points here could make a huge difference at the end of the season.

City are the favourites this season and there is no doubt that if the Gunners do take any points away from them then it opens the door for themselves and the likes of Liverpool to step in and push for the title.

CAN ARSENAL CONTINUE THEIR DEFENSIVE RECORD?

Arsenal have conceded just one goal in five games, keeping four clean sheets and despite the threat of Haaland they will be confident going into this fixture with such a strong defensive line.

Their mid-week clash against Atalanta saw goalkeeper David Raya make a double save to keep out striker Mateo Retegui’s penalty as they were held to a 0-0 draw in which their defence was the standout feature once again.

Arteta’s side showed once again how they have a defence that can shut down any game which gives Guardiola something to think about ahead of Sunday.

SHOULD ARSENAL AGAIN PLAY FOR A DRAW?

When City lifted the title last season it was Rodri who pointed out Arsenal’s poor mentality which led them to finish second.

"When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw.' And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way."

That game was played in March, near the end of a brutal title race and now despite it being early in the season the narrative repeats itself as Arsenal could either go all out or use their strong defence to capture a point.