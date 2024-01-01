An Arsenal team Graham would be proud of? Why Man City should be wary of the new hard-to-beat Gunners

COMMENT: It's been more George Graham than Arsene Wenger from Arsenal so far this season, but as they prepare for Sunday's trip to the champions, Mikel Arteta can say this is no bad thing...

The Gunners manager, at least publicly, declared himself unhappy after Thursday night's stalemate at Atalanta. That wonder double-save from David Raya to deny Mateo Retegui from the spot was the key moment over the 90 minutes. But much like Sunday's win at Tottenham, Arsenal found a way - a new way for this team - so as not to lose.

"I think we showed more maturity than last year," said the manager post-match. "We could not see a way tonight to win it, so don’t lose it.

"But it’s certainly not the message that I want to be sending to the team."

Okay. Understandable. But there is something to be said about what we're already seeing from Arsenal this season. They're hard-to-beat. There's a steel; a grittiness about this Gunners team. They're bigger. Stronger. They won't be pushed around. And there's an appetite to get their head down and grind. It might not be pleasant on the eye. But results like the win at Spurs and the point at Atalanta. They're the games that can decide titles. As Arteta says, this Arsenal team is showing a maturity that elicits a "don't lose it" attitude.

And it's an attitude which will be needed on Sunday. Arsenal can be a disrupter going to Manchester City. The champions are top of the table with a 100 per cent record. But as scratchy as Arsenal's form has so far been, personnel-wise they look as well equipped as they ever have to truly test City.

There was no new striker through the doors over the summer. But this Arsenal team are coming together as a real title contender. Riccardo Calafiori, the signing from Bologna, is one defensive reinforcement. The fully fit Jurrien Timber another. And in these early rounds of the season, they've both made an impact. With Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in midfield, Arsenal are no longer pushovers. There's no way this team will be swept away as they were in '22/23 on the Etihad pitch.

And if Arteta does set things up like last season's stalemate, the base to build from is so much more sturdy. A smash-and-grab win. A nicked point. This Arsenal team is capable of that. And as we say, it could be a result that proves decisive in the title race.

Declan Rice, on the pitch at Gweiss stadium, offered fans a preview for Sunday's trip. It was all about "digging in", holding the line and waiting for that opening to pounce.

"The manager's just said (to us) there, we want to go there this time to win," declared Rice. "It's crucial for our season.

"We all dig in for each other and that's going to be needed at the Etihad on Sunday.

"We watched their game last night. Teams don't want to go there and sit in, but they're so good on the ball that sometimes they sink you back.

"Sometimes you're just sat in there, not wanting to be, but you have to be so switched on because they can hurt you at any time. Last year there were a few chances we could have done better with."

Rice laid it out. Arsenal will have to be mentally strong, disciplined in their defensive positioning and be ready to take advantage when the opening appears. Two years ago, these would just be hollow words. Football-speak. But not now. Not with this team. They have it in them to go to the champions and win. It won't be in the fashion of Arteta's liking, but finding a way to win in such a game will do wonders for this team's development.

But at City. Indeed, inside the dressing room. They just don't see it. City player sources stating the general opinion is that Arsenal are overblown and overhyped. Their approach to last season's stalemate leaving City's players convinced that Arsenal were no serious challenger.

Indeed, Ruben Dias threw down the gauntlet yesterday. The City defender challenging Arsenal to show 'em their best.

"There's no running away from them, hiding from them," insisted Dias. "If you want to be the best as a team, individually, in this league. We're not hiding from nothing. We want them to come and we want to be the best."

Regulars of this column will know our admiration for this City team - and the club. City are City. There's no change in them. But Arsenal are developing. Growing. Both in personnel and attitude. They now have the players capable of winning a hard-earned away point - and being happy with the result.

It's a team that is hard-to-beat. One that would do George Graham proud. City's players would do well not to take the Arsenal of '24/25 lightly.