Fulham boss Marco Silva's contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

The Portuguese, says the Daily Mail, was under considered at Manchester United after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

However, United have ultimately struck terms with Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, it's been revealed Silva's deal currently carries a £10m.

Silva's contract runs to the end of the 2025/26 season.