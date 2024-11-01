Ten Hag "devastated" by Man Utd sacking

Manchester United’s former boss Erik ten Hag is taking the loss of his job very poorly.

The Dutchman was given his marching orders by the club on Monday after a run of results that left them in 14th place in the league.

While the club have moved on from Ten Hag, his fellow Dutchman Hans Kraay Jr. admits Ten Hag is unhappy at his dismissal.

"I understand that he is getting €17 million, and then people say: 'he will go somersaulting through Manchester'," Kraay Jr told Dutch outlet SoccerNews.

"No, he is completely, completely devastated, he is completely ruined."

He added: "At the moment, you don't think about money. That will come later.

"I also don't have the impression that I have to call him tomorrow to ask – can you still make ends meet, can you still get the groceries?

“Not that, but now he's in trouble."