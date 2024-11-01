Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd wind-up Newcastle with analyst transfer demands
Manchester United are said to have turned the tables on Newcastle United this week.

The Red Devils had a difficult time securing sporting director Dan Ashworth from St. James’ Park.Per The Mail, Man United are now refusing to let analyst Luke Dickson leave for Newcastle without gardening leave.

Ashworth’s exit from Newcastle was acrimonious, with the two clubs holding many talks before a deal was agreed.

Newcastle had even threatened to let him sit on the sidelines for up to a year if it became necessary.

The Magpies had even discovered that Ashworth was communicating with new Man United CEO Omar Berrada before they had allowed him to officially join.

