Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Ten Hag always confident making bold decisions

A former Manchester United star has spoken out against sacked boss Erik ten Hag this week.

The Dutchman lost his job at United on Monday, with assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy taking interim charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Red Devils look to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next coach, ex-United star Phil Jones spoke about Ten Hag.

“I literally went out on the grass and I knew that was my last training session anyway, so it's very difficult for me to even comprehend what he was saying,” Jones told Planet Premier League.

“So he obviously outlined exactly what he wanted to do and his staff, and I think he's very proud of what he did at Ajax and I think he backed himself to make good decisions. He was confident in making bold decisions.

“I don't think he's too bothered about what people think in terms of decisions he's making. But then again, you look and I'm only looking - like you guys are looking - from the outside towards the end of his tenure at United.

“You think he probably got a bit irritated by people questioning him and hence his response every time about winning the two trophies and it was difficult for him.”