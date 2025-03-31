REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes

Manchester United will cast a wide net if they must replace Bruno Fernandes this summer.

It broke on Sunday that Real Madrid are ready to test United's resolve with an offer for Fernandes towards the end of the season.

The United skipper has been scouted regularly this season by Real, which are prepared to bid £90m for the midfielder.

And in the event Fernandes should force through a move, United are already drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

The Mirror says Mikel Damsgaard (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Óscar Gloukh (RB Salzburg), and Xavi Simons (Leipzig) are all players on United's radar.