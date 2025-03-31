Klopp wants Palace boss Glasner at RB Leipzig

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is a target for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig sacked Marco Rose on Sunday after their defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich assistant coach Zsolt Low was named as Rose's replacement, signing to the end of the season.

However, BILD says RBL's long-term target is Palace manager Glasner.

Glasner has just guided Palace into the FA Cup semifinals and rejected an approach from Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Overseeing RBL's hiring plans is Jurgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager is Red Bull's Global Head of Football.