Paul Vegas
Real Madrid readying bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes
Real Madrid are preparing to test the resolve of Manchester United for captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Daily Star says Real have had scouts posted consistently at United games this season to track the Portugal international.

And Real believe they can convince United to part with the midfielder for £90m.

Real see Fernandes as a potential successor for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

United management would be willing to sell Fernandes, particularly given their Profit & Sustainability concerns.

United boss Ruben Amorim would be reluctant to lose his captain, but Fernandes would find it difficult to turn down any offer from Real Madrid.

