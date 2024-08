REVEALED: Fee raised from Chelsea's Moreira sale to Strasbourg

REVEALED: Fee raised from Chelsea's Moreira sale to Strasbourg

Chelsea have raised €2m from the sale of Diogo Moreira to Strasbourg.

Chelsea have sold the Portugal U21 attacker to their French partners this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The fee raised is €2m, with Moreira signing a contract to 2029.

Chelsea loaned him to Lyon last season, where he played seven matches.