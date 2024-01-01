REVEALED: Coleman key to Everton fight-back

Everton veteran Ashley Young admits Seamus Coleman had a big influence on victory over Crystal Palace.

Everton fought back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 via a Dwight McNeil brace.

Advertisement Advertisement

And skipper Coleman, who was out due to a calf injury, made his voice heard at halftime.

Young later revealed on social media: “Massive 3pts. It has been coming, we’ve been unlucky but our togetherness is too strong to not change that luck at some point.

"Maybe it was the Skip’s speech at half-time, I think the whole stadium heard him.”