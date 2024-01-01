Tribal Football
Everton boss Dyche eager to see club sale completed
Everton boss Sean Dyche hopes their season is now on the up after victory over Crystal Palace.

The win arrived in the week that the Friedkin Group's plans to buy the club was confirmed.

Dyche said: "I’m a custodian here, I have to answer to a lot here. In the in-between spell of ownership and now it looks like there’s going to be a new owner.

"We don’t know for sure and I’m sure its very complicated to get these deals done. We will have to see what it brings and all we can do in the meantime is continue to work hard, which me, my staff and the players are doing.

"Correct the league table, which we’ve taken a step forward in doing today and make sure we look after what the club is about and we’ll need to wait and see what the new owner brings.

"In terms of my job, I’ve never lost sight about the fact that I’ve got to get it right on the pitch in order to win games."

