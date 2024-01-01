Everton's 2-goal McNeil happy with victory over Palace

Everton attacker Dwight McNeil was happy with his goals in victory over Crystal Palace.

McNeil struck twice for the 2-1 win on Saturday.

He said afterwards: "We’ve been playing well but the results haven’t been showing that. We know the most important thing is winning games.

"First half we weren’t quite on it but I thought in the second half we were on it from the start. We got the three points we know we needed and now its about building that confidence and belief as a group going forward. It’s been a tough start for us.

"We played well in some games but never took our chances but I think today, especially in that second half we defended really well. No we’ve just got to step on and take it forward into the game next week."