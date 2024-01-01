Crystal Palace captain Guehi: We must get back to basics

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi says things must change after defeat to Everton.

Palace had the lead through Guehi before Dwight McNeil struck twice for Everton's 2-1 win.

Guehi later said, "It was a massive opportunity missed, we should’ve done better and we just have to go again now.”

“There's only one feeling - disappointed. We let ourselves down today.

“We need to have a better mentality as a group, we need to be stronger and to start winning games, simple.

“It’s back to training, back to basics and then when the next game comes around we have to be ready for that.”