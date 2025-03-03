Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Chelsea made Jan attempt for Man City youngster O'Reilly
Chelsea failed with an attempt for Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly in January, it has been revealed.

The young midfielder scored twice in City's FA Cup fifth round win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

And yesterday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: "Chelsea wanted Nico O’Reilly in January, Man City said no as they didn’t want to lose future control on the player.

“'He’s really good!' Pep Guardiola also said about Nico who scored two goals yesterday."

Indeed, City manager Guardiola is happy with the way O'Reilly is now performing, alongside fellow academy graduate James McAtee.

