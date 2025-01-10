REVEALED: Cech urged Chelsea to snap up Spurs keeper Kinsky as teen

Tribal Football
Chelsea could have signed new Tottenham arrival Antonin Kinsky earlier in his career.

The shot stopper made a perfect debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Kinsky kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 semi-final first leg win over the Premier League leaders.

The Telegraph reports that Kinsky was scouted by Petr Cech when he was still at Chelsea.

He did advise the club on making a move, but they were not interested at the time.

This winter, they did have some interest in Kinsky, but Spurs beat them to the punch.

