Tottenham's new signing Kinsky reveals how Cerny convinced him to sign
Tottenham's new arrival Antonin Kinsky has revealed that he was told by Radek Cerny to make the move mid-season.
Kinsky signed for the North London club this week and may even play on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.
He admits that ex-Spurs shot-stopper Cerny was a big reason he moved clubs.
"I didn’t have so much time to speak about the move (to Spurs) with others because we had a break in the Czech league so the coach was probably on vacation at the time and I didn’t want to interrupt, but today I spoke with him," Antonin said to club media.
"He told me just good words about Spurs. He told me as well to go for it.
"He’s a great guy. He was my goalkeeper coach in Slavia for four years when I wasn’t on loan.
“A great guy. A great coach and his opinion (on the move) was also an important thing for me."