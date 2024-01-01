Tribal Football
REVEALED: Calafiori a long-time favourite for new Liverpool chief Hughes

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes reportedly first scouted Riccardo Calafiori many years ago.

The Italy international is emerging as a serious candidate for the Reds this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, interest in the Bologna man is very high, especially after Euro 2024.

Calafiori is one who does want to leave Bologna, but may prefer to stay in Italy.

The likes of Juventus are circling for his signature, while other top clubs in England are also linked.

Romano did admit that while Hughes admires Calafiori, no contact has taken place between the two clubs. 

