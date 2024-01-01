Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

REVEALED: Boehly wanted Pochettino to stay at Chelsea

REVEALED: Boehly wanted Pochettino to stay at Chelsea
REVEALED: Boehly wanted Pochettino to stay at Chelsea
REVEALED: Boehly wanted Pochettino to stay at ChelseaAction Plus
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly never wanted to see Mauricio Pochettino axed at the end of last season, it has been revealed.

Boehly and fellow Chelsea owner Behdad Eghbali are at loggerheads with both ready to buy the other out of the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And it's emerged that Boehly was backing Pochettino to continue in charge this season.

Instead, Eghbali pushed for the Argentine's dismissal, believing he didn't fit into BlueCo's overall strategy.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Eghbali was the prime influence on the decision to force out Pochettino after he had guided Chelsea to European qualification last term.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePochettino MauricioChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Swede Antwi pens Chelsea contract
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd
REVEALED: Sancho Chelsea loan includes permanent option