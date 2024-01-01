REVEALED: Boehly wanted Pochettino to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly never wanted to see Mauricio Pochettino axed at the end of last season, it has been revealed.

Boehly and fellow Chelsea owner Behdad Eghbali are at loggerheads with both ready to buy the other out of the club.

And it's emerged that Boehly was backing Pochettino to continue in charge this season.

Instead, Eghbali pushed for the Argentine's dismissal, believing he didn't fit into BlueCo's overall strategy.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Eghbali was the prime influence on the decision to force out Pochettino after he had guided Chelsea to European qualification last term.