Swede Antwi pens Chelsea contract

Swedish youngster Genesis Antwi has signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

The promising right-back, 17, has been with Chelsea since the age of 12.

Now it's been announced that the Swede has signed a professional contract.

Chelsea has not disclosed the length of the contract. Antwi has managed to play 17 games for Chelsea's U18 team. There have been two matches for the U21s.

He has scored three goals in nine international matches for Sweden U17.