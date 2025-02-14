Newcastle striker Isak values LaLiga experience; talks personal development

Tribal Football
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak says he values his time with Real Sociedad and in the LaLiga.

Isak is being linked with a return to Spain, where he is being linked with Barcelona.

He told El Chiringuito this week: "Probably the toughest opponent I've ever faced is Sergio Ramos, when he played for Real Madrid. He's very tough in defence, very physical.

"The best teammate? David Silva at Real Sociedad, while the best stadium is probably the Santiago Bernabéu. It's very beautiful, an impressive stadium. It was a great experience."

Isak also described himself as "a versatile player. My ambition has always been to be a bit good at everything. I grew up as a No. 9 and now I am good in the box and I can head the ball well. I want to be a threat in every sense."

