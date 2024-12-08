REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Dan Ashworth has left Manchester United after being told he 'wasn't the right fit'.

United announced this morning that technical director Ashworth had agreed to leave his job by mutual consent.

The former Newcastle chief had only taken charge on July 1.

However, the Daily Mail says there was no arguments, but United's top brass had decided Ashworth wasn't the right fit for the club.

Ashworth met with chief exec Omar Berrada after last night's home defeat to Nottingham Forest to be informed of the decision.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was involved in the decision. United are not thought to be searching for a replacement at this stage. 

