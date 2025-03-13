Reuben makes special Newcastle gesture to Staveley and Ghodoussi

Former directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have been invited by Newcastle United to Wembley for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The pair left Newcastle last summer after three years inside the Toon board room.

Staveley and Ghodoussi had overseen the sale of Newcastle to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Reuben family. However, a restructure saw the pair depart last year.

Jamie Reuben has invited the couple to Wembley, says The Sun, and has also secured tickets for their family.

Staveley has described her exit from Newcastle as "painful". The broker has since been working with Qatari interest in a potential buyout of Tottenham.