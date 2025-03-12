Newcastle face Prem competition for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is attracting major Premier League interest.

The French youngster came close to joining Newcastle United last year and remains on the Toon's radar.

Sky Deutschland says along with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested.

Ekitike, 22, has an impressive 18 goals and six assists in 36 games.

Such form now has him on the radar of major clubs, with Eintracht Frankfurt weighing up whether to cash in this summer.