Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Liverpool star Salah offers himself to Barcelona with "advanced offer" on the table
Ratcliffe makes clear Man Utd plans for Garnacho, Mainoo and Rashford

Newcastle face Prem competition for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Paul Vegas
Newcastle face Prem competition for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike
Newcastle face Prem competition for Eintracht Frankfurt striker EkitikeAction Plus
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is attracting major Premier League interest.

The French youngster came close to joining Newcastle United last year and remains on the Toon's radar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says along with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested.

Ekitike, 22, has an impressive  18 goals and six assists in 36 games.

Such form now has him on the radar of major clubs, with Eintracht Frankfurt weighing up whether to cash in this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBundesligaEkitike HugoEintracht FrankfurtNewcastle UtdArsenalLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle make three man striker wish list to replace Isak including Ipswich starlet Delap
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
BVB chief Kehl admits Liverpool, Chelsea target Gittens "frustrated"