Liverpool pair Nunez and Jones speak after penalty failure

Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones have both offered defiant reactions to their penalty failure on Tuesday night.

Both Reds failed from the spot as Liverpool crashed out the Champions League in a shootout defeat to PSG at Anfield.

Yesterday, Nunez and Jones both took to social media to assure fans they were ready to bounce back.

Jones posted on Instagram: "Stepping up and trying to help the team in every moment I can is the type of person that I am. This comes with risk and failing, last night I got a taste of that!

"I can live with missing but I can't live without taking the responsibility. 10 to go. Starting with a cup final Sunday!" 

Meanwhile, Nunez also said on social media: "Get up and carry on, as always."

Both players are expected to see action on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

