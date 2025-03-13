Liverpool hit by TAA blow ahead of Cup final

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

The defender broke down in the Champions League shootout defeat to PSG.

Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday night as he was forced off at Anfield.

Scans yesterday confirmed an ankle strain, says the Daily Mail, and he has been ruled out for Sunday's Cup final at Wembley against Newcastle.

There is hope, however, that Alexander-Arnold will play again this season.