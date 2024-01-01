René Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd and Ten Hag? Nothing adds up...

Former Manchester United assistant manager René Meulensteen is baffled seeing Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing to work together.

Meulensteen says the whole infamous 'Ibiza summit' doesn't make sense to him and is surprised seeing Ten Hag not just remaining in place, but extending his contract.

He told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “What I am surprised about is the whole manner you go about it as people like Ratcliffe have been in that club for quite some time so the moment you walk in you start your review, you don’t wait until if you win or lose the FA Cup.

“When you do a review you do a review, you do a review just to reassure yourself that the way the club works warrants improvement and success in the upcoming season and that’s why you come to the conclusion because we believe Ten hag is the right man.

Asked if is he the right man, Meulensteen also stated: “Although if you look at his Champions League campaign, the Premier League campaign then nothing adds up.

“Every manager needs around 18 months to get things going as it’s a new league, a new team etc and after 6 months you get your first transfer window and after the first season you know where you are and then you say you need this, this, this and you get another window to bring in what you need.

“After 18 months you need to see an increase in performances, playing style and results but they regressed rather than progressed. What is the motivation after the review? Well next year we are going to be much better.

“They tried to fix certain things such as the backroom staff and maybe that’s the answer.”

- René Meulensteen was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Free Bets