Man Utd are "keeping doors open" for Bayern Munich defender

Manchester United are still showing some interest in Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands center half does want to make the move to the Premier League this summer.

However, United’s signing of Lenny Yoro from Lille has complicated matters slightly.

Speaking on his live Playback show, Fabrizio Romano said: “What I'm hearing tonight is that Manchester United are not ruling out the possibility to go for another important center-back in this summer transfer window.

“So Man United are keeping doors open for one more center-back and Matthijs de Ligt remains an option on their list.

“Many rumors also on Branthwaite, but Branthwaite, at the moment, if Everton don't change their mind, is still considered too expensive, £70m at least, this is what Everton want for Branthwaite.

“For Man United it’s too much, and Matthijs de Ligt is way less expensive, around €50m. Manchester United can proceed for one more center-back as soon as they can complete some outgoings.”