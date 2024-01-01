Markus Babbel exclusive: Man Utd target De Ligt? He's the only one you can sell

Tribal Football
German coach and former German defender Markus Babbel has spoken about Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and his thoughts ofwhat the club should do with the player. 

With Manchester United in talks with both player and club, Babbel is unsure about de Ligt's fututure with Bayern and understands if the club wants to sell him.

“How can Bayern Munich do that as he’s our best defender! But because they need money, he is the only one you can sell,” he told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen on behalf of NewBettingSites.

“Before he was playing fantastic but for Bayern Munich, oh my God you would think he’s his twin brother, he’s not himself he’s doing so many mistakes.” 

He is also excited to see a Bayern defender who has been out of action for some time now. 

“I am looking forward to seeing Kim Min-jae as he had an off season last year because he went to the military so for him it was a mentally stressful year so I am looking forward to seeing how he performs this season. 

“De Ligt is the only player who will get £50M-£60M so if you sell (Dayot) Upamecano maybe you get £15m-£20M but nothing more.

“There is a big petition with 60,000+ signings that say don’t let him (De Ligy) go as he’s out best defender” 

