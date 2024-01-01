Tribal Football
Released Ipswich keeper resists Banik Ostrava approach
Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has rejected a move to his home country.

The 33-year-old is said to have rejected the chance to join Banik Ostrava back in Czechia.

Per iSport.cz, the club put in an offer to him on a modest contract of one or two years.

However, he is said to have turned down that opportunity and wants to play in a more high profile league.

Kladky left Town after his contract expired in the summer, with the club achieving promotion to the Premier League.

One club that does retain an interest is Slavia Prague, who recently had one Jindrich Stanek injured.

