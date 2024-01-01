Ipswich announce Hladky departure

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Vaclav Hladky has left the club after his deal expired.

The Czech shot stopper, who played in every game for the club last season, will likely be replaced by a new signing.

Hladky’s departure will be a blow to boss Kieran McKenna, as he appeared 71 times last term.

The club officially announced his departure on their website and wished him well for the future.

Hladky arrived from Salford City and made his debut for Ipswich against Morecambe back in 2021/2022.

Ipswich will be playing Premier League football after securing promotion last season.