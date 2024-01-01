Tribal Football
Hladky posts tribute to Ipswich after departure

Vaclav Hladky has posted a tribute to Ipswich Town.

The Czech Republic goalkeeper is leaving Ipswich after his contract expired last week.

Hladky posted to social media: “It’s been an amazing three years, and as my time here comes to end, I wanted to say a huge thank you.

“From day one, you’ve made me feel at home, and I’ve loved every moment of this journey with you all.

“Getting promoted to the Premier League last season was a massive highlight, and I’m so grateful for the support from my teammates, the staff, and, of course, the fans. You guys are incredible, and playing for you has been an honour.

“I’ll always look back on my time at Ipswich with great memories and a big smile. Though it’s time for a new adventure, I’ll be cheering you on and following you in the Premier League closely.

Thanks for everything, and here’s to Ipswich’s bright future! Ipswich Town will stay always in my heart."

