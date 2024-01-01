Hladky surprised by Ipswich contract delays

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky hopes to know his future next week.

A key player in their successful promotion, the 32 year-old is off contract at the end of the month.

Hladky admits he's surprised by the delays.

“I don’t, I don’t, and truth be told, I don’t know when I’ll find out,” he told Canal Plus Sport.

“No, I think the deadline is 30th June when my contract ends. That’s Saturday, if I’ve got my dates right, and on Monday we report back for training so everything will all overlap, or link up nicely. And I think, in that week, I should know for sure if I’ll be at Ipswich or if something else awaits me.

“Ever since we opened negotiations on a new contract in January, we’ve followed a clear line that our preferred choice would be Ipswich, I want to stay at Ipswich, I want to extend my time there.

“And at this point there’s been a slight change in the situation because the negotiations have been tough going and not exactly the way we were expecting them to play out.

“So right now we’re following a strategy where we’ll sit down and take a look at any offer that lands on our desk, weigh-up all the pros and cons, and it’s not like I would prefer this or that destination or league. It really is a case of, whatever comes along, I’ll sit down with the manager (his agent) and with my wife, and assess it.”

Hladky also said: “I was there in person on 10th June and sat down with the manager (Kieran McKenna).

“We had a long chat and laid our cards out, how he sees things, how he sees my role next season, and the upshot of that was that he definitely wants me to stay.

“He was a little surprised how the club is engaging with my manager. So he told me he’d have a talk with the (club) management and clarify the things, under what circumstances I can continue and so on. So we’ll see.

“But I would say the difference is that the coaching staff and I are of like mind, but we can’t find common ground with the club.”