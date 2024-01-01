Tribal Football
Reims youngster Richardson on Tottenham radar
Moroccan youngster Amir Richardson is on Tottenham's radar this summer.

The talented midfielder has been impressing for his country at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Per Foot Mercato, the Reims midfielder could be heading to the Premier League very soon.

Ange Postecoglou's side have already brought in several young players this summer.

Spurs have signed the likes of Archie Gray to improve their midfield depth with youth.

Richardson would very much be one for the future if he does arrive in London this summer.

