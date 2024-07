Leicester, Everton interested in Reims midfielder Richardson

Leicester City and Everton are interested in Reims midfielder Amir Richardson.

Udinese are also keen on the Morocco international, says L' Equipe.

Richardson is the son of former basketball star Michael Ray Richardson.

The defensive midfielder, standing at 6ft 5in, carries a buyout clause of €10m.

And he is ready to leave should a team meet his option this summer.