Ndombele happy quitting Tottenham for Nice

Tanguy Ndombele is happy making the move to Nice.

The France midfielder has cut ties with Tottenham to join OGCN.

He said, "It was a natural choice given my professional path. It was complicated. Returning to France was the right choice for me. I know (sporting director) Florian Maurice, with whom I worked with at Lyon. This tipped the balance.

"A lot of offers? Yes and no. There is a lot of room for maneuver between talking to someone and receiving an offer. Florian and I know each other well, so the feeling was immediate

"Nice was the best choice I could have made. I'm at a stage in my life where I need to play well, I want to rediscover certain sensations."