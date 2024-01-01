Tribal Football
Ndombele happy quitting Tottenham for Nice

Tanguy Ndombele is happy making the move to Nice.

The France midfielder has cut ties with Tottenham to join OGCN.

He said, "It was a natural choice given my professional path. It was complicated. Returning to France was the right choice for me. I know (sporting director) Florian Maurice, with whom I worked with at Lyon. This tipped the balance.

"A lot of offers? Yes and no. There is a lot of room for maneuver between talking to someone and receiving an offer. Florian and I know each other well, so the feeling was immediate

"Nice was the best choice I could have made. I'm at a stage in my life where I need to play well, I want to rediscover certain sensations."

