DONE DEAL: Marseille sign Spurs midfielder Hojbjerg

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has moved to France to resurrect his career.

The Danish international has not been in favor with Spurs boss Ange Posteocglou.

Reduced to a bit part player last season, Hojbjerg has signed on-loan with Olympique Marseille.

The two clubs have agreed on a fee that will be structured as a loan with an obligation to buy.

The French side will have to pay £17 million next year to make the transfer permanent.