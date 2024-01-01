Tribal Football
Halsey unimpressed by Man City striker Haaland's antics
Halsey unimpressed by Man City striker Haaland's antics
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is lucky he's not facing a ban for a lack of discipline at the weekend.

The Norway forward, who scored in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League, could have been in hot water.

Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel Magalhaes' head right after City’s 90th minute equalizer on Sunday.

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey stated, per The Sun: “You could argue it's violent conduct because it's like he's throwing an object at someone's head. It's like he's throwing a punch at someone's head.

"So he can count himself very lucky that  Michael Oliver didn't see that and VAR didn't pick it up either.

"It will be interesting to see if the FA take retrospective action over that incident because it could be construed as violent conduct."

