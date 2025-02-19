Refs chief Webb: Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly didn't deserve red

Tribal Football
Referees chief Howard Webb says Michael Oliver was wrong to send off Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly against Wolves last month.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a red card for tripping Matt Doherty before halftime in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Molineux.

Arsenal appealed the decision - which was eventually overturned.

And Webb admits a yellow card would've been a better decision from Oliver on the day: "From the outset, we would prefer a yellow card in this situation."

However, he also told Sky Sports: "I've heard this described as a really horrendous officiating decision. It's not. I understand why the referee saw this on the day as a serious foul-play action."

