Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently
REVEALED: Arsenal made Jan attempts for four striker targets
Amorim: I know I'm risking Man Utd job

Souness raps Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly for mocking Haaland

Paul Vegas
Souness raps Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly for mocking Haaland
Souness raps Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly for mocking HaalandAction Plus
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has taken aim at Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Souness was unimpressed by Lewis-Skelly mocking Erling Haaland's goal celebration after his strike in victory over Manchester City last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He wrote in the Daily Mail: "I like Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Attitude is oozing out of him and it’s why I think he’s going to be a real player.

"He put in a strong performance during Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat of Manchester City last weekend which included him mimicking Erling Haaland’s goal celebration after extending his team’s lead.

"I love attitude in all walks of life – and not just in the football world. People who go out there and say: ‘This is me. I’m going to do this.’ I like to see players who have b******s, too.

"But I have to say, having seen that celebration, I think he needs to wind his neck in.

"At 18, it’s a bit early to be going down the road of mimicking a player like Haaland, someone who’s achieved great things in our league.

"Wait till you’ve won a few things in our game, son. Just give it a few years. Listen and learn every day until then. Know that someone so young going down that road is not a good look."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis-Skelly MylesSouness GraemeHaaland Erling BrautArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Forest's deadline day move for Aberdeen defender Carrol fell through at last minute
Stones believes every Man City player must "answer difficult questions"
Arsenal boss Arteta: Why Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly good for eachother