Man Utd, Spurs encouraged with Cunha deal carrying buyout clause

Paul Vegas
Premier League rivals are ready to act with the buyout clause in Matheus Cunha's new Wolves deal now public.

The Brazil striker penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract a fortnight ago - with it emerging the deal includes an escape clause set at £62m.

AS says the option has offered encouragement to Prem rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

Both struggling giants are working the market for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Also keeping tabs on the situation are Arsenal.

