Arsenal fined by FA after Lewis-Skelly reaction

Arsenal have been fined for failing to control their players after Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card at Wolves.

The Gunners have been fined £65,000, with the club admitting the charge from the FA for failing to ensure their players "did not behave in an improper manner" in their win at Wolves on January 25.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card for a foul on Matt Doherty before halftime, which led to the players surrounding referee Michael Oliver.

Oliver's decision was supported by video assistant referee (VAR) Darren England.

Arsenal later had the decision and three-match ban overturned on appeal.