Redknapp: Howe has a Newcastle team capable of winning more trophies

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is delighted for Eddie Howe after Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win on Sunday.

Redknapp was the last English manager to win a major trophy in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

He also has a strong connection with Howe after signing him as Bournemouth manager and told the Mirror: "It's sad that there's only two English managers in the Premier League at the moment with Eddie and Graham Potter. It's sad that they don't get the opportunities. The only way you tend to get there over the years now is to take a team up. In his case it was different.

"He got the recognition through taking Bournemouth through the leagues. In the main, unless you get promoted, you don't seem to get an opportunity to manage. Especially managing one of the big clubs, it doesn't happen to English managers. They don't seem to get that chance.

"Good players, you need good players. People kid themselves now, it's all rocket science. He's getting the best out of people.”

Redknapp also said of Newcastle's transfers work, “Ed is sensible, knows the game.

“He has put a good team together, make good signings. Dan Burn, when he took him, that was a proper sign-in. I looked at that and thought: ‘He's got something about him. He was a character, he was a leader’.

“Kieran Trippier was a fantastic signing. You knew what you were getting with Trippier. Eddie knew what he was getting. He didn't have to go and sign more foreign players. He took a couple of English players there who he knew were good pros. You knew what he was going to get out of them. They've been a big part of his team.”