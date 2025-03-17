Carragher admits: Newcastle BATTERED Liverpool; they wiped the floor with 'em

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher conceded Newcastle United deserved their Carabao Cup final victory on Sunday.

Newcastle defeated Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1, with many insisting the Magpies were worthy winners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carragher was among those who agreed and he said on Sky Sports: "Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool.

"I find it difficult to be too critical, given what Liverpool look like they will go on to achieve.

"Newcastle are a great Premier League team and they have wiped the floor with them today.

"I'm gutted Liverpool didn't win today but if there is any team you would accept losing to, it's Newcastle.

"They have such huge support in the North East.

"No matter what happens next with Newcastle, they will always be remembered for this.

"Eddie Howe has massively improved as a coach since coming to Newcastle."