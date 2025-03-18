Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Howe due bumper pay-rise at Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Howe due bumper pay-rise at Newcastle
Howe due bumper pay-rise at NewcastleAction Plus
Eddie Howe is on a bumper pay-rise at Newcastle United after winning the Carabao Cup.

The Toon manager will earn a 50 per cent raise if Newcastle finish in the Champions League qualifying places this season, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He became the first Englishman since Harry Redknapp in 2008 to win a major domestic title on Sunday with Newcastle's 2-1 tirumph against Liverpool at Wembley.

On a deal to 2028, if Newcastle finish in the top four, Howe will see his salary jump to £9m.

Howe and his family are happy on Tyneside and there is a confidence of his long-term commitment, despite the interest of the FA regarding the England job.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale stand
Carragher admits: Newcastle BATTERED Liverpool; they wiped the floor with 'em
Howe "very emotional" after lifting Carabao Cup: We wanted to make all of Newcastle proud