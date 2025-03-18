Howe due bumper pay-rise at Newcastle

Eddie Howe is on a bumper pay-rise at Newcastle United after winning the Carabao Cup.

The Toon manager will earn a 50 per cent raise if Newcastle finish in the Champions League qualifying places this season, says The Sun.

He became the first Englishman since Harry Redknapp in 2008 to win a major domestic title on Sunday with Newcastle's 2-1 tirumph against Liverpool at Wembley.

On a deal to 2028, if Newcastle finish in the top four, Howe will see his salary jump to £9m.

Howe and his family are happy on Tyneside and there is a confidence of his long-term commitment, despite the interest of the FA regarding the England job.